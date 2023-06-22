In early trading on Thursday, shares of Amazon.com topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.6%. Year to date, Amazon.com registers a 52.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Enphase Energy, trading down 6.3%. Enphase Energy is lower by about 40.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Lucid Group, trading down 3.8%, and Palo Alto Networks, trading up 1.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ENPH, AMZN

