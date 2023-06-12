In early trading on Monday, shares of Lucid Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.9%. Year to date, Lucid Group has lost about 5.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is eBay, trading down 1.2%. eBay is showing a gain of 9.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Amgen, trading down 1.1%, and Broadcom, trading up 3.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: EBAY, LCID

