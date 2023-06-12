News & Insights

EBAY

Nasdaq 100 Movers: EBAY, LCID

June 12, 2023 — 10:21 am EDT

June 12, 2023 — 10:21 am EDT

In early trading on Monday, shares of Lucid Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.9%. Year to date, Lucid Group has lost about 5.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is eBay, trading down 1.2%. eBay is showing a gain of 9.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Amgen, trading down 1.1%, and Broadcom, trading up 3.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks mentioned

EBAY
LCID
AMGN
AVGO

