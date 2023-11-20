In early trading on Monday, shares of JD.com, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.0%. Year to date, JD.com, has lost about 48.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is eBay, trading down 1.4%. eBay is lower by about 4.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Xcel Energy, trading down 1.3%, and Align Technology, trading up 3.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: EBAY, JD

