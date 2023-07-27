In early trading on Thursday, shares of Align Technology topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 17.7%. Year to date, Align Technology registers a 89.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is eBay, trading down 7.9%. eBay is showing a gain of 8.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Honeywell International, trading down 3.9%, and Lam Research, trading up 9.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: EBAY, ALGN

