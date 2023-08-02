In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Verisk Analytics (VRSK) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.9%. Year to date, Verisk Analytics registers a 32.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Electronic Arts (EA), trading down 7.1%. Electronic Arts is showing a gain of 3.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Zscaler (ZS), trading down 4.8%, and Starbucks Corp. (SBUX), trading up 1.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: EA, VRSK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.