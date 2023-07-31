In early trading on Monday, shares of Sirius XM Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.5%. Year to date, Sirius XM Holdings has lost about 8.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is DexCom, trading down 2.8%. DexCom is showing a gain of 13.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 1.8%, and Atlassian, trading up 3.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: DXCM, SIRI

