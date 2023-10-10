In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Lucid Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.5%. Year to date, Lucid Group has lost about 23.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is DexCom, trading down 1.4%. DexCom is lower by about 27.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Amgen, trading down 1.1%, and Enphase Energy, trading up 3.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: DXCM, LCID

