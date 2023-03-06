In early trading on Monday, shares of Enphase Energy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.7%. Year to date, Enphase Energy has lost about 13.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is DexCom, trading down 6.4%. DexCom is showing a gain of 1.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dollar Tree, trading down 2.6%, and Rivian Automotive, trading up 4.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: DXCM, ENPH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.