In early trading on Wednesday, shares of ASML Holding topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.7%. Year to date, ASML Holding registers a 7.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is DexCom, trading down 3.1%. DexCom is lower by about 22.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Moderna, trading down 2.8%, and Tesla, trading up 2.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: DXCM, ASML

