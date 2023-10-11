In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Adobe topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.5%. Year to date, Adobe registers a 62.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is DexCom, trading down 5.2%. DexCom is lower by about 28.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intuitive Surgical, trading down 2.5%, and Amgen, trading up 2.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: DXCM, ADBE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.