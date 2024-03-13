In early trading on Wednesday, shares of PDD Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.8%. Year to date, PDD Holdings has lost about 13.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Dollar Tree, trading down 13.7%. Dollar Tree is lower by about 9.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are GE HealthCare Technologies, trading down 3.8%, and Warner Bros Discovery, trading up 1.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: DLTR, PDD

