Nasdaq 100 Movers: DLTR, CRWD

In early trading on Thursday, shares of CrowdStrike Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.1%. Year to date, CrowdStrike Holdings registers a 51.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Dollar Tree, trading down 2.6%. Dollar Tree is lower by about 14.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JD.com, trading down 2.4%, and Zscaler, trading up 3.3% on the day.

