Nasdaq 100 Movers: DLTR, ADI

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Analog Devices topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.8%. Year to date, Analog Devices has lost about 6.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Dollar Tree, trading down 8.9%. Dollar Tree is showing a gain of 7.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Zoom Video Communications, trading down 8.8%, and CSX, trading up 2.6% on the day.

