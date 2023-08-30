In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Sirius XM Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.1%. Year to date, Sirius XM Holdings has lost about 21.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Datadog, trading down 1.3%. Datadog is showing a gain of 26.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Texas Instruments, trading down 1.1%, and PDD Holdings, trading up 3.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: DDOG, SIRI

