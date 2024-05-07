In early trading on Tuesday, shares of GlobalFoundries topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.8%. Year to date, GlobalFoundries has lost about 10.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Datadog, trading down 11.0%. Datadog is lower by about 6.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are MongoDB, trading down 3.3%, and ON Semiconductor, trading up 3.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: DDOG, GFS

