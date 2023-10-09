In early trading on Monday, shares of CrowdStrike Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.4%. Year to date, CrowdStrike Holdings registers a 75.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Datadog, trading down 3.8%. Datadog is showing a gain of 23.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Moderna, trading down 3.0%, and Diamondback Energy, trading up 3.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: DDOG, CRWD

