In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Charter Communications topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.1%. Year to date, Charter Communications registers a 16.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Datadog, trading down 9.6%. Datadog is lower by about 9.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Enphase Energy, trading down 6.8%, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, trading up 0.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: DDOG, CHTR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.