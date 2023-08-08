In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Amgen (AMGN) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.1%. Year to date, Amgen has lost about 0.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Datadog (DDOG), trading down 18.4%. Datadog is showing a gain of 18.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JD.com (JD), trading down 3.6%, and Biogen (BIIB), trading up 1.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: DDOG, AMGN

