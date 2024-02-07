In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Fortinet topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.4%. Year to date, Fortinet registers a 21.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Cognizant Technology Solutions, trading down 3.6%. Cognizant Technology Solutions is showing a gain of 0.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Gilead Sciences, trading down 3.0%, and Palo Alto Networks, trading up 4.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTSH, FTNT

