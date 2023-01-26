In early trading on Thursday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.2%. Year to date, Tesla registers a 26.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is CSX, trading down 3.9%. CSX is lower by about 3.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Lam Research, trading down 2.6%, and Pinduoduo, trading up 4.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: CSX, TSLA

