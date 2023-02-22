In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Palo Alto Networks, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 11.9%. Year to date, Palo Alto Networks, registers a 33.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is CoStar Group, trading down 6.6%. CoStar Group is lower by about 8.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Constellation Energy, trading down 2.4%, and Diamondback Energy, trading up 4.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: CSGP, PANW

