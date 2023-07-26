In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Alphabet topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.0%. Year to date, Alphabet registers a 48.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is CoStar Group, trading down 9.9%. CoStar Group is showing a gain of 7.1% looking at the year to date performance.

One other component making moves today is Texas Instruments, trading down 5.3%.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: CSGP, GOOGL

