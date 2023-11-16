In early trading on Thursday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.1%. Year to date, Intel registers a 58.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Cisco Systems, trading down 11.1%. Cisco Systems is lower by about 0.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Palo Alto Networks, trading down 5.9%, and Align Technology, trading up 2.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: CSCO, INTC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.