In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Workday topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 11.3%. Year to date, Workday has lost about 41.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is CrowdStrike Holdings, trading down 16.9%. CrowdStrike Holdings is lower by about 44.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Zscaler, trading down 6.0%, and Baidu, trading up 8.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: CRWD, WDAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.