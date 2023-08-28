In early trading on Monday, shares of Seagen topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.3%. Year to date, Seagen registers a 62.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is CrowdStrike Holdings, trading down 2.0%. CrowdStrike Holdings is showing a gain of 39.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NVIDIA, trading down 1.4%, and Moderna, trading up 4.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: CRWD, SGEN

