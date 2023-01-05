In early trading on Thursday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.6%. Year to date, Pinduoduo registers a 13.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is CrowdStrike Holdings, trading down 8.5%. CrowdStrike Holdings is lower by about 9.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 6.7%, and Charter Communications, trading up 1.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: CRWD, PDD

