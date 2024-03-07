In early trading on Thursday, shares of Microchip Technology topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.8%. Year to date, Microchip Technology registers a 1.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is CrowdStrike Holdings, trading down 3.0%. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc is showing a gain of 25.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Constellation Energy, trading down 1.4%, and NXP Semiconductors, trading up 3.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: CRWD, MCHP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.