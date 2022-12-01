In early trading on Thursday, shares of Splunk topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 14.4%. Year to date, Splunk has lost about 23.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Costco Wholesale, trading down 7.5%. Costco Wholesale is lower by about 12.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NetEase, trading down 2.6%, and Zoom Video Communications, trading up 7.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: COST, SPLK

