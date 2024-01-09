In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Illumina topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.8%. Year to date, Illumina Inc registers a 0.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Charter Communications, trading down 2.2%. Charter Communications is lower by about 4.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Moderna, trading down 2.1%, and CrowdStrike Holdings, trading up 2.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: CHTR, ILMN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.