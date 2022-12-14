In early trading on Wednesday, shares of DocuSign topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.1%. Year to date, DocuSign has lost about 60.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Charter Communications, trading down 13.4%. Charter Communications Inc is lower by about 47.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Comcast, trading down 2.7%, and Datadog, trading up 4.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: CHTR, DOCU

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.