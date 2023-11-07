In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Datadog topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 29.4%. Year to date, Datadog registers a 40.0% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Constellation Energy, trading down 4.1%. Constellation Energy is showing a gain of 38.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Baker Hughes, trading down 3.1%, and GlobalFoundries, trading up 7.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: CEG, DDOG

