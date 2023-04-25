In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Fiserv topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.5%. Year to date, Fiserv registers a 20.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Cadence Design Systems, trading down 6.3%. Cadence Design Systems is showing a gain of 24.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Zscaler, trading down 5.0%, and PepsiCo, trading up 2.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: CDNS, FISV

