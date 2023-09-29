In early trading on Friday, shares of Zscaler topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.2%. Year to date, Zscaler registers a 41.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Baker Hughes, trading down 1.3%. Baker Hughes is showing a gain of 22.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are DexCom, trading down 1.0%, and Micron Technology, trading up 4.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: BKR, ZS

