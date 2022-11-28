In early trading on Monday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 15.6%. Year to date, Pinduoduo registers a 30.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Biogen, trading down 2.1%. Biogen is showing a gain of 24.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Micron Technology, trading down 2.0%, and Baidu, trading up 3.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: BIIB, PDD

