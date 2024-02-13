Nasdaq 100 Movers: BIIB, FANG

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Diamondback Energy (FANG) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.4%. Year to date, Diamondback Energy registers a 8.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Biogen (BIIB), trading down 5.0%. Biogen is lower by about 10.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Marriott International (MAR), trading down 4.9%, and American Electric Power (AEP), trading up 0.9% on the day.

