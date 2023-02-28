In early trading on Tuesday, shares of PDD Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.5%. Year to date, PDD Holdings registers a 10.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is ASML Holding, trading down 2.2%. ASML Holding is showing a gain of 13.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Keurig Dr Pepper, trading down 1.6%, and Applied Materials, trading up 4.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ASML, PDD

