In early trading on Wednesday, shares of DexCom topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.8%. Year to date, DexCom Inc has lost about 25.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is ASML Holding, trading down 4.8%. ASML Holding is showing a gain of 6.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are AstraZeneca, trading down 4.6%, and Palo Alto Networks, trading up 1.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ASML, DXCM

