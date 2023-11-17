In early trading on Friday, shares of Ross Stores topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.4%. Year to date, Ross Stores registers a 12.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Applied Materials, trading down 4.3%. Applied Materials is showing a gain of 52.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JD.com, trading down 2.7%, and Copart, trading up 4.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: AMAT, ROST

