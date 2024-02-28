In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Constellation Energy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.5%. Year to date, Constellation Energy registers a 35.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Applied Materials, trading down 2.1%. Applied Materials is showing a gain of 22.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Micron Technology, trading down 1.9%, and GE HealthCare Technologies, trading up 1.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: AMAT, CEG

