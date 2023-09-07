In early trading on Thursday, shares of T-Mobile topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.9%. Year to date, T-Mobile has lost about 1.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Align Technology, trading down 7.0%. Align Technology is showing a gain of 63.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are PDD Holdings, trading down 6.2%, and Intel, trading up 1.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALGN, TMUS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.