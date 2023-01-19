In early trading on Thursday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.5%. Year to date, Pinduoduo registers a 12.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Align Technology, trading down 3.9%. Align Technology is showing a gain of 12.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Warner Bros Discovery, trading down 3.1%, and Fastenal, trading up 1.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALGN, PDD

