Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALGN, ORLY

In early trading on Thursday, shares of O'Reilly Automotive topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.6%. Year to date, O'Reilly Automotive registers a 8.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Align Technology, trading down 21.9%. Align Technology is lower by about 6.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Comcast, trading down 6.2%, and NXP Semiconductors, trading up 4.1% on the day.

