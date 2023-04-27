In early trading on Thursday, shares of Meta Platforms topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 13.9%. Year to date, Meta Platforms registers a 98.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Align Technology, trading down 10.9%. Align Technology is showing a gain of 49.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Sirius XM Holdings, trading down 8.0%, and Charter Communications, trading up 5.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALGN, META

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.