In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Lucid Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.5%. Year to date, Lucid Group registers a 9.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Align Technology, trading down 4.4%. Align Technology is showing a gain of 63.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are ASML Holding, trading down 2.8%, and CrowdStrike Holdings, trading up 3.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALGN, LCID

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.