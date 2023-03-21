In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Lucid Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.9%. Year to date, Lucid Group registers a 20.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is American Electric Power, trading down 1.6%. American Electric Power is lower by about 4.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Xcel Energy, trading down 1.6%, and Enphase Energy, trading up 5.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: AEP, LCID

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.