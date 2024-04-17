In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Charter Communications topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.6%. Year to date, Charter Communications has lost about 32.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Autodesk, trading down 6.1%. Autodesk is lower by about 12.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are ASML Holding, trading down 6.0%, and Warner Bros Discovery, trading up 1.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ADSK, CHTR

