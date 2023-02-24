Nasdaq 100 Movers: ADSK, BKNG

In early trading on Friday, shares of Booking Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.2%. Year to date, Booking Holdings registers a 23.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Autodesk, trading down 10.2%. Autodesk is showing a gain of 6.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Adobe, trading down 6.9%, and Intuit, trading up 1.9% on the day.

