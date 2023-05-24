In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Palo Alto Networks topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.1%. Year to date, Palo Alto Networks, registers a 45.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Analog Devices, trading down 7.8%. Analog Devices is showing a gain of 5.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intuit, trading down 6.7%, and CrowdStrike Holdings, trading up 2.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ADI, PANW

