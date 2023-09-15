In early trading on Friday, shares of Warner Bros Discovery topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.6%. Year to date, Warner Bros Discovery registers a 25.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Adobe, trading down 4.3%. Adobe is showing a gain of 57.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Sirius XM Holdings, trading down 3.7%, and AstraZeneca, trading up 1.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ADBE, WBD

