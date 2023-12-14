In early trading on Thursday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 16.1%. Year to date, Moderna has lost about 49.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Adobe, trading down 6.4%. Adobe is showing a gain of 73.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are O'Reilly Automotive trading down 2.5%, and Enphase Energy, trading up 13.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ADBE, MRNA

